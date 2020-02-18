Congressional candidate Caldwell courting voters ahead of April primary

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Though the Maryland primary election is not until April 28, candidates are not letting the grass grow under their feet to court voters.

In the race for 6th congressional district, which stretches 200 miles from Allegany County east to Frederick and Montgomery counties, Republican Kevin Caldwell is out on the hustings.

The career military officer held an open house downtown here Monday to tout his conservative policy views and call for term limits. If elected, he says four two-year terms is all that he will serve and that time frame should apply to every member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The incumbent is Democrat David Trone, seeking his second term for the seat. Trone is challenged in his primary by political novice Maxwell Bero.

But Caldwell is vying for votes in a district where Republican State Delegate Neil Parrott has been campaigning hard for the GOP nomination since last fall. A third candidate, political unknown, Chris Meyyur, is also on the primary ballot.

Caldwell resides in Brunswick, Maryland. Since leaving the army he has been a contractor in the communications industry.