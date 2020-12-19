Congress dedicates room to former Maryland Senator Barbara Mikulski

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Former Senator Barbara Mikulski spent over three decades working on the Senate floor. Now the former senator will always have a seat in the Senate with the dedication of a meeting room on Capitol Hill.

The Baltimore native championed research on women’s health along with being the second woman to serve in both chambers. She also became the longest serving female senator and later the longest serving woman in Congress.

Senator Chris Van Hollen took over for Mikulski when she left Congress in 2017. He stated stated while there are not many things that happen in the senate by unanimous vote, there was no opposition to naming a room in honor of her.

“Her legacy is very much alive here in the United States Senate,” Van Hollen explained. “But having a room named in her honor will remind people whenever they enter that space of her great leadership for Maryland and for the country.”

The senator speaks frequently to the former senate legend, calling her his mentor and the “team captain of Team Maryland” in the Senate. He also described her as a headstrong, passionate, and driven senator.

“Once she has made up her mind on something, you don’t want to get in her way.”

Mikulski most notably spearheaded the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Play Act in 2009 which amended Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, race, and religion, and states that the 180-day statute of limitations for filing an equal-pay lawsuit regarding pay discrimination resets with each new paycheck affected by that discriminatory action. This was the first bill signed into law by former President Barak Obama. She was also the first woman to chair the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Senator Van Hollen also revealed that he was gifted a lightsaber from Mikulski after taking her seat in the Senate and even compared her to the Star Wars icon General Leia Organa.

“If Senator Mikulski is here and even when she is not, when Senator Mikulski is with you, the Force is with you.”