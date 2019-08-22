Comptroller of Maryland “strongly considering” running for governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Comptroller of Maryland, Peter Franchot, made an important announcement on Wednesday. In a fundraising email, Franchot said that he is “strongly considering” running for Governor of Maryland.

Franchot is the 33rd Comptroller of Maryland and is a member of the Democratic Party. If Franchot runs, he will be up against Gov. Larry Hogan who has been serving since 2015 and is a member of the Republican Party.

Franchot has a comprehensive history as a politician in Maryland. However, in the same email containing announcement, he also pointed out that “political insiders” aren’t his biggest fans, according to the Associated Press.

He was first elected in 2006 and has continuously been re-elected since. Prior to serving in this capacity, he represented Takoma Park and Silver Spring in the Maryland House of delegates.