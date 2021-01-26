Commuters should expect upgrades to Georgia Avenue in near future

Route 97 hasn't seen major changes since the 1970s

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — After nearly 50 years, a major roadway for commuters in the area is expected to get a makeover.

The Maryland Department of Transportation is putting $1.6 million into redesigning the Georgia Avenue corridor from 16th Street to Forest Glen. The new design will feature a safe and accessible streetscape for the residents, small businesses, and thousands of commuters who take the road daily.

Georgia Avenue, or Maryland – Route 97, hasn’t seen major changes since the 1970s, according to officials.

Pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers face challenges on a daily basis trying to traverse the stretch with over six lanes. The design will include tree-lined sidewalks, new pedestrian crossings, a protected bicycle lane, and a landscaped median.

“We’ve coined this as a gateway to Silver Spring, because for a lot of people when you get off the beltway at Georgia avenue if you’re traveling to downtown Silver Spring, this is really the first view that you get,” said Delegate Jared Solomon, District 18.

Funding comes from the state’s consolidated transportation program.