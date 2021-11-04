Community welcomes SECU’s Frederick Financial Center

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Local and state leaders welcomed SECU, Maryland’s largest chartered credit union, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This is the credit union’s 25th location in Maryland, but the first in Frederick County. On behalf of Maryland Comptroller Franchot, Frederick City Mayor Michael O’Connor presented a proclamation to celebrate this milestone.

SECU says that this move marks an intentional focus to expand along the D.C.-Baltimore corridor and increase banking access to members in neighboring communities such as Washington County.

“Having a new location here in Frederick, it means to our members the world,” said Frederick Financial Center Manager, Maria Jiminez. “They have been going to different locations that were far away, and they were committed to being members. But we knew that we weren’t being convenient to them. Now we get to be here and build even strong relationships with our community.”

The credit union is located at 5110 Buckeystown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.