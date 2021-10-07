Community searches for missing elderly Jefferson man with dementia

UPDATE 9:02 p.m. — Police said that the missing man was found dead on Thursday evening.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Over 170 people gathered in Middletown, Maryland as law enforcement officers and community members continue to search for an elderly Jefferson man with dementia who went missing Wednesday morning.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office based their search headquarters at Remsberg Park in Middletown which is around 6 miles from the residence on Bedford Drive in Jefferson where 79-year-old Anthony “Tony” Walker was last seen.

Walker was last seen walking down his driveway at around 2 o’clock on Wednesday morning. He was wearing a grey Maryland sweatshirt, khaki pants, and sandals.

Volunteers were split into teams and sent out into Middletown and Jefferson with members from the Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Fire and Rescue, Maryland State Police, and the Department of Homeland Security. DHS and MSP provided helicopters to search the area from the skies as crews combed the area within a 10 to 15-mile radius of Walker’s residence.

Crews were first sent out to search around Route 180 at Saint Mark’s Road and the Fredericks County Sheriff’s Office deployed more teams as the day went on.

Lt. Jason Deater with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says this search is different from other missing person searches because of the health conditions that Walker has.

“With a dementia patient, you know, they usually look in front of them while they’re walking and you don’t know what area they could go to,” Lt. Deater explained. “Usually, when we have a missing person, they might have just went missing or run away. We know areas that they like to frequent, and that’s usually where we’re able to find them.”

Residents in Middletown, Jefferson, Burkittsville, and surrounding areas are asked to keep an eye out for Walker and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is also asking people to check their doorbell or other security cameras to see if he may have walked by your home.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will be updating its social media pages, like Facebook and Twitter, with information about this search. Anyone who believes they have seen Walker should contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 911 or 301-600-2071.