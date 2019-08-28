Community Organization Funding approved for FY2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Because of Washington County Commissioners, the Community Organization Funding service priority areas, (COF), has an added 10% leeway funding increase.

This means that a 20% leeway for COFs which include categories for domestic violence, recreation, arts-and-culture and family-and-children, seniors and others is available for assistance for projects in other initiatives.

The county approved this increase during its August 27 commissioners meeting after Commissioner Wayne Keefer and Cort Meinelschmidt suggested it. Now, the 20% leeway funding means if there is an organization in need of more money than their set provided funding, they could request more without a limited 10 percent leeway amount. Although the county approved this bump, it doesn’t guarantee a group will receive all the funding they request.

“We found there were organizations we needed but we couldn’t give them more than that (10%),” Meinelschmidt said.