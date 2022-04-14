PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County officials will be holding a community crime organization conversation Thursday evening to discuss solutions to an uptick in homicides and carjackings.

According to Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz, 2021 was the height of violent crime in the county and has carried into 2022.

County Executive Chief Angela Alsobrooks and Chief Aziz will be discussing these incidents with community members to discuss what steps the county will take next.

“What we’re seeing is a spike in violent crime has been steadily rising over the past two and half to three years,” Aziz told WDVM.

Aziz says the county needs to target the younger population, as the rise in juvenile crime is increasing.

Police say the rise can partially be attributed to pandemic isolation, but say it’s a multi-faceted issue. Now, police are calling on the community’s help to find solutions.



“The best solutions come from the community, and every community reserves the right to how they are policed,” said Aziz.

The briefing will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Creative Suitland. Aziz asks those who can’t attend in person to join online or contribute ideas by contacting the police department.