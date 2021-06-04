Community of Hancock pulls together to keep schools open

The western Maryland town of Hancock is thrilled that plans to close the Middle Senior High and Cascade Elementary have been killed by the Washington County school board.

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — The western Maryland town of Hancock is celebrating — two schools that were in danger of closing will remain open.

The recommendation of the Washington County school superintendent to close Hancock Middle & Senior High and Cascade Elementary has been rejected by the board of education. The closings were considered because of declining enrollment.

Hancock Town Manager Joe Gilbert says the schools are important to the community — citizens made a concerted effort to keep their doors open.

“The high school for Hancock is a very important center of our community,” Gilbert said. “When it was threatened, the entire community came together. There were rallies. I know there was a letter campaign. Signs went out in the streets. The board of education was approached.”

Gilbert called the effort a “model of citizen action.” Had the board plan gone forward, Hancock High students would have been bussed to Clear Spring.