Community mourns loss of Rockville Volunteer Deputy Fire Chief

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A procession was held Friday afternoon to honor Deputy Fire Chief Scott Emmons of the Rockville Volunteer Fire department who passed away earlier this week.

Emmons, 48, served the department for over 30 years. He was also a detective with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, where he was assigned to the FBI’s joint terrorism task force.

The procession included dozens of fire and police units as Emmon’s body was transported from the Baltimore Coroner’s office to a Rockville funeral home.

Emotional day as community members watch the procession for @RockvilleVFD Deputy Chief Scott Emmons pass by his department. He was 48. @WDVMTV @mcfrs pic.twitter.com/UuLZwuzm0s — Timothy Young (@TheTimothyYoung) February 26, 2021

The procession passed by the Rockville VFD where Emmons had previously served as the Fire Chief from 2011 to 2017.

Current Fire Chief Jim Vagonis knew Emmons for over 20 years and said he was much more than a co-worker.

“He was my mentor. He’s the reason I sit in the seat I sit in today,” Vagonis said. “Because of the work that he did with me. To develop me and move me into the position to take over after he was done being the leader. He developed me to be the leader of this great organization.”

Vagonis described Emmons as a happy-go-lucky man who always had a smile on his face. His legacy will continue to inspire the department and everyone who knew him.