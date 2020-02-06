Community members gather for downtown revitalization program meeting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s downtown revitalization program held an open meeting on Wednesday to engage local businesses and organizations on how to better provide opportunities for growth.

Throughout 2019, Main Street Hagerstown organized and promoted several events in the downtown area such as Sweets on the Street, Christ Kindl Markt, numerous business seminars and much more. The open meeting allowed for community members to voice thoughts on how to better revitalize downtown for 2020.

“Everybody who’s been past involved in Main Street, presently or is potentially interested in the future, really want to see it go to a nonprofit status,” said Kaitlin Bell, economic development specialist. “I think their vision is that once they go nonprofit, anything can happen, they don’t have to report to our budget, they can have their own budget.”

Main Street Hagerstown is a part of Main Street Maryland, a program created by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.