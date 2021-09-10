Community march to raise awareness about suicide prevention

The Out-of-the-Darkness suicide prevention walk is 9 a.m. to noon October 2 at City Park in Hagerstown.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Some Americans will experience a suicide loss from a family member or close friend at some point in their lifetime. That is why there is an important volunteer support group to raise suicide prevention awareness.

Kayla Young has been involved with a community walk for the past eight years in our area to help those who know someone with suicidal thoughts. She works to bring resources to those in desperate situations while promoting research and advocacy.

“The Out-of-the-Darkness walk is a community event. People come together. Unfortunately, a lot of them have lost somebody to suicide, so they’re there to honor their loved ones. But it’s also about educating communities,” said Young.

The Out-of-the-Darkness walk in Hagerstown is scheduled for October 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at City Park. You can get more information online. Visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.