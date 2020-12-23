Community leaders call on Gov. Hogan to release rainy day funds

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Elected and community leaders from across the state of Maryland are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to release additional funds for financial relief for Maryland’s struggling families and small businesses.

“The situation is dire out there. Every day we wait small businesses are closing, every day we wait families are at risk of losing their housing,” said Maryland Senator Ben Cardin

In the spring, Maryland and local governments received $2.3 billion from the coronavirus relief fund through the CARES Act.

“There is no reason, that we should have hundreds of thousands of residents hungry and facing eviction and have small businesses closing for good, while those state funds sit idle,” said Montgomery County Council President, Tom Hucker.

Currently, the state of Maryland has more than $1.5 billion in its reserves; $586 million from its 2020 FY General Fund balance, and more than $928 million in its rainy day fund, which Comptroller Franchot is hoping the governor will tap into.

“The crisis that we face today can not be understated, I mean it is just terrible, and it requires an unprecedented response from the state government,” said Franchot.

You can voice your opinion and ask Gov. Hogan to release the Rainy Day Funds, here.