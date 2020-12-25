Community groups help out during holiday season

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – As the holiday season is upon us, community groups and non-profits are working harder than ever to bring holiday cheer to local families in need.

Kids In Need During the Holidays (KINDH) is one of them. Founded by Tamara Greenspan with her husband 20 years ago, KINDH serves underprivileged children within the community during the holiday season.



“It’s a whole community event. It’s Montgomery county helping Montgomery County,” Greenspan said. “We work with everyone in the county plus the school systems, companies, and families just like ourselves.”

Various toys were wrapped by volunteers and then delivered by Montgomery County Police to the Head Start Center in Rockville.

There, 188 families were able to pick them up along with a gift card for a holiday meal.

“The families were adopted by other families within the community and the generosity is overwhelming,” said Lisa Conlon, social services specialist for Montgomery County public schools, “Gift cards for food, toys, bicycles, all sorts of wonderful gifts to brighten the season, because it’s been a really tough year for all of us.”

Greenspan says the giveaways couldn’t be possible without help from volunteers and community organizations as they look to bring some joy into this holiday season.