Community gathers to revamp arts and entertainment district in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The community is gathering to revamp the city of Hagerstown’s arts and entertainment district.

In a listening session hosted by the Hagerstown Arts and Entertainment District Advisory Council Tuesday, community members spoke about what the district should do to bring more diversity, culture, businesses, economic growth, and art and entertainment to downtown Hagerstown.

“I think we should implement more art programs within the public schools rather than just a private school. I think that’s investing into the future,” said Ahmere Ware, owner of Source Entertainment, LLC.

“There should be a consistent presence of the people of our community who are working together to benefit the rest of the community so that we can have a staple downtown, full of economic growth, art and people,” said Kristin Holt, a member of the arts and entertainment district advisory council.

Council members say they’re not sure when there will be changes, but they are making sure they’re continuously working with the city of Hagerstown.

The next listening session will be held this Thursday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. via zoom.