Community gathers to remember Gary “Pappy” Boward

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Dozens of motorcyclists rode through Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery and past Gary “Pappy” Boward’s casket to pay their respects.

Accommodations were made to the viewing due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. The drive-through service allowed more people to pay their respects.

Pappy was a man whose impact touched the lives of many across the state of Maryland and even nationwide through his motorcycle activism and strong ties to the Maryland legislature and community.