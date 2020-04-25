Community gathers to remember Gary “Pappy” Boward

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Dozens of motorcyclists rode through Rest Haven Funeral Home and Cemetery and past Gary “Pappy” Boward’s casket to pay their respects.

Accommodations were made to the viewing due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. The drive-through service allowed more people to pay their respects.

Pappy was a man whose impact touched the lives of many across the state of Maryland and even nationwide through his motorcycle activism and strong ties to the Maryland legislature and community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories