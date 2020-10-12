Community gathers to honor memory of a local war hero

Respects are paid to the sister and nephews of Craig Wibberly, from Williamsport, who lost his life in the USS Cole terrorist bombing off the coast of Yemen 20 years ago today. A memorial ceremony was held in Boonsboro where his family lives today.

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Respects were paid at St. Marks Episcopal Church here Monday on this, the 20th anniversary of the bombing of the USS Cole.

Williamsport resident Craig Wibberly was a casualty of the terrorist bombing on the U.S. navy vessel that took the lives of 17 Navy sailors off the coast of Yemen. Paying respects was a contingent from the Veterans of Foreign Wars who say their ceremony is simple but has strong significance for the family and community.

“We lay a wreath down, salute, play taps, just sit there and kind of think about where you were 20 years ago today,” said WFW post commander Patrick Pierson.”

Wibberly’s familiy has since moved from Williamsport to Boonsboro.