Community gathers to honor memory of a local war hero

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Respects were paid at St. Marks Episcopal Church here Monday on this, the 20th anniversary of the bombing of the USS Cole.
Williamsport resident Craig Wibberly was a casualty of the terrorist bombing on the U.S. navy vessel that took the lives of 17 Navy sailors off the coast of Yemen. Paying respects was a contingent from the Veterans of Foreign Wars who say their ceremony is simple but has strong significance for the family and community.
“We lay a wreath down, salute, play taps, just sit there and kind of think about where you were 20 years ago today,” said WFW post commander Patrick Pierson.”
Wibberly’s familiy has since moved from Williamsport to Boonsboro.
- Overnight fog, mist, and drizzle common along the I270 corridor
- President Trump holds rally in Florida, Dem. nominee Biden campaigned in Ohio
- Senate Republicans kick off SCOTUS confirmation hearings
- Beautiful Fall colors are occurring in Northern Virginia
- Frederick nonprofit gives free aid to senior citizens
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App