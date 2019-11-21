Community gathers to discuss solutions for Hagerstown’s west end

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Councilwoman Emily Keller hosted a town hall in the city’s west end as a response to community concerns.

“I walked around the neighborhood with a concerned resident and just wanted to know — to see it with my own two eyes,” said Keller. “I drive through the west end often, and I visit stores here, but it’s not very often I am walking in the neighborhood.”

Issues Keller saw on her walk were echoed at the town hall. Issues of trash piling up, of mismanaged properties and of the neighborhoods’ safety

Bill Williams is a resident of the west end and he says he doesn’t let his daughters go outside alone, “One’s in high school, one’s in eighth grade, they haven’t been outside by theirself in probably five years — at least.”

Hagerstown’s Police Chief, Paul Kifer, was in attendance, and he spent the meeting discussing the importance of having a rapport with the community.

From utilizing the Neighborhoods 1st programs to becoming vocal on community messaging apps, the bottom line of the discussion boiled down to becoming a more engaging neighborhood.

“The answer in here is how do we come together as a group. How do we come together as a neighborhood — that neighborhood needs to be street by street and block by block, not a big giant area because that’s just not going to work,” said Kifer.

Keller hopes to set up neighborhood-wide events in the west end to bring together the community.