Community garden attracts pollinators

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Not only is pollination essential for gardening, but it’s also one of the environment’s greatest functions.

“A pollinator is a typically an insect, but there are some birds like hummingbirds, that would be considered a pollinator and their main job is to come to a flower, and typically they collect the pollen to go about their business for the day making honey or whatever they’re going to do with that,” said Monica Johnson, a gardener at Hagerstown Community Garden.

Pollinators then go from flower to flower while pollen sticks to their body and transfers, either to another flower or to the part inside of the flower that helps the plant reproduce.

“A few years ago, we decided to take the pledge to be a monarch waystation so monarch butterflies migrate the ones in this particular area we believe come from Maine and head down to Florida every year. so by pledging to be a waystation, we promise to provide food and natural plant shelter from predators,” said Johnson.

Tractor Supply gave the garden three small posts— located near the fencing of the garden to provide cover, shelter, and food for monarch butterflies.

“You hear a lot of people talking about go green go green, and so that’s really what plants are is they’re green, and so they provide that for the environment,” said Johnson.