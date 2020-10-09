Community Foundation opens new fund to support recovery house

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Washington County added the Rotary Club of Long Meadows Fund today. This fund will give financial support to Brooke’s House, a recovery house in Hagerstown.

Frank Morrisey, past president of the rotary club, said they decided to start this fund due to plans to start disbanding the club.

“It was a good time to take the money that we had and present it to an organization like Brooke’s House because of the good work that they do trying to help people,” Morrisey said.

The Rotary Club of Long Meadows has supported many local organizations before, including the Boy Scouts and the Maryland Symphony Orchestra.

“(These funds) are an accumulation of a lot of people’s contribution through a lot of years,” Morrisey stated.

Donations that people make will be kept in the fund, and the Rotary Club will make an annual payment to Brooke’s House.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at www.cfwcmd.org.