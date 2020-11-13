Community Foundation of Washington County hosts People’s Choice Awards online

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Each year, the Washington County Community Foundation hosts the People’s Choice Awards to recognize individuals and nonprofits who constantly give to the community, however, this year the event looked a bit different.

For the past 20 years, the People’s Choice Awards is typically a formal in-person event that celebrates individuals who have made a difference in the community. This year because of the pandemic, the event was hosted online.

The event included three winners of the People’s Choice Volunteer Awards, along with one winner of the People’s Choice Rising Star Award.

The receipts include Jamie Blackwood, Brent Feight, Carrol Lourie, and Stephanie Nalley.

Tim Luipersbeck Director of Marketing & Communications of the Community Foundation of Washington County, Md.

“We received dozens of nominations and we picked these three volunteer awards and one rising star,” said Tim Luipersbeck, of the Community Foundation. “I would like to congratulate all the winners, and thank you so much for being so selfless and inspiring to others.”

The Community Foundation also established a $5,000 endowment fund in recognition of each recipient, and in honor of the Rising Star Award winner, the organization contributed $1,000 to the Young Philanthropists Fund.