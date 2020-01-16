Community Foundation of Washington County has $90k to hand out in scholarships

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Washington County has $90,000 to hand out in scholarships.

Foundation officials say this amount is higher than previous years and they strive to continue opening up different funds. This year there are a total of 90 scholarships for Washington County students that are preparing for a post-secondary education. The foundation says they make sure there is always an opportunity for people to take different paths in life.

“There is non traditional scholarship opportunities, perhaps for someone that decided later in life to go back to school and they are ready to start, maybe at HCC or another college they can apply for scholarships,” Sarah Burge said, the director of grants and donor relations. These funds are started by donors who want to help people in the community excel in academics.