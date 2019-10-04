HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation in Washington County gave out grants towards teen pregnancy prevention.

The fourth annual $1,800 grant wouldn’t be possible without the “Teen Pregnancy Prevention Fund.” The grant was given to three different nonprofits in Washington County. It will help support and educate youth on teen pregnancy and safe sexual practices. Officials say Washington County has had one of the highest teen birth rates in Maryland for over 25 years.

“As young as 13 and 12, that are having to struggle making those decisions on their own about safe sex, drugs, sometimes afraid to approach family members or other people who could give them really good advice, we know that these non profits are providing good and informative to these young people,” Carrol Laurie said, a former Maryland State employee. Every nonprofit that was awarded funds work closely with the youth every day.