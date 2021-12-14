Community Foundation Fund established for animal control renovations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Community Foundation has created a fund to help the planned improvements and expansions to the Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center.

The organization will be revamped in an Improvement Project over the next few years to plan, build, and repair the facility.

The Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center is the county’s only animal shelter. Every year, the organization rescues and cares for thousands of abandoned pets.

Director Linda Shea said, “We are grateful for the ongoing generosity of the Frederick Community and appreciate the financial support of shelter advocates. This fund has been established to specifically support long-overdue renovations that will help us provide better care for the animals in our shelter, our staff, and the community we serve.”

The fund was created by Frederick Friends of Our County Animal Shelter (FFOCAS), a volunteer group that supports Animal Control’s lifesaving efforts through fundraising and education.