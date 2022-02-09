Community foundation creates good neighbor fund for local seniors

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Frederick County is helping local seniors who are in crisis and in need of financial assistance.

With the funds from the grant, nonprofits can apply for the funding and in return, the funds will be distributed to help seniors with medical issues, nutritional needs, transportation, and physical therapies.

The impact from the fund will benefit the Frederick county senior community for generations.

The Community Foundation’s 2018 needs assessment identified senior issues as one of the top three priorities in Frederick county, President of the Community Foundation, Betsy Day explained.” “I mean, helping them age in place, helping with socialization, medical needs, behavioral health needs, making sure that they have what they need.”

For more information about if you qualify for the Good Neighbor Fund their website.