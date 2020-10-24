Community encouraged to dispose of old medications for National Drug Take Back Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, designated by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a day for community members to anonymously dispose of medications in a safe and convenient way.

Across the DMV area, secure drop-off points will be set up for people to dispose of things like opioids or expired medications.

Executive Director of the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center Steve Schuh said most drop-off locations are active from 10 am. – 2 p.m., but many disposal sites will be active well after Drug Take Back Day.

“Every day is Take Back Day in Maryland,” Schuh said. “Because we’ve designated all 23 Maryland state police barracks as drop-off locations 24-7 anytime.”

Schuh said he estimates millions of pounds of medications have been disposed of since drug take back day first began, potentially saving hundreds of lives.

You can find your closest drop-off location here.