Community celebrates WDVM general manager's retirement Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Hugh Breslin has left an impact on our station, WDVM, and in the community as the general manager for more than 40 years.

People from far and wide came together to celebrate the milestones he made, as he enters retirement.

In 1977, Breslin came from D.C. to Hagerstown, to start a career at the local broadcasting television company.

"I came to gain some experience in the broadcasting business, and sell commercial time, and expected to be here two years, then then go back to Washington D.C.," Breslin said.

Little did he know 41 years later, it's the same place he'd retire.

"It didn't take long to realize, this is a terrific place to live. I met some great people, who have become lifelong friends, and I realized pretty quickly, that this would be a great place to raise a family," Breslin said.

“Being a great leader and a great business person, comes from ownership of evolution, and taking on the next generation,” senior VP and regional manager of Nexstar Media Group, Tim Busch, said.

He's looked out for the businesses he's worked with.

"Not from necessarily, here's how I can sell my business, but what makes sense for your business, from a marketing standpoint," Tom Newcomer, Carson Jeweler’s owner said.

"He's lived up to our expectations, and as one of the best leaders in the company, it’s a true test of what it's like to run a good broadcast and digital facility," Busch said.

For more than four decades, he's led the station through the transition into the digital age, an expansion, and even a name change, teaching all his employees the true meaning of bringing local news to viewers.

"That was the station we felt an allegiance to, because we knew good people, were behind the cameras,” Dr. Dan Murphy, former Hancock mayor and Breslin’s family by marriage said.

He gave back to the community and provided so many young professionals the opportunity to start their career in news at the station.

You've meant a lot to our region and I know you will continue to do a lot for our region,” Newcomer said.

WDVM wishes Breslin nothing but the best, as he takes on retirement.