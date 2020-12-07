Community celebrates 101st birthday of Tuskegee Airman

McGee says he lives life by the four P's for success: Perceive, Prepare, Perform, and Persevere

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM) – A motorcade parade and a WWII plane flyover were part of a celebration on Sunday for the 101st birthday of Tuskegee Airman Brigadier General, Charles McGee.

McGee is one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, an African American pilot group who fought in WWII.

McGee went on to fly over 400 combat missions in WWII, the Korean war and Vietnam, commemorated at the 2020 State of the Union address and presented the coin flip for Super Bowl LIV.

“I’m again honored, another honor to be recognized,” McGee said. “To still be kicking but sharing with others, and that’s wonderful to see. I certainly give thanks for the honor of receiving recognition.”

A representative of the Warrior Canine Connection presented one of their newest future service dogs who will be named “Charles” after the general.

Tuskegee East Coast chapter President, Gabriel J. Christian, said he was honored to be a part of the celebration to honor McGee’s legacy

“It’s a great feeling for that camaraderie that we felt this afternoon across different sectors coming together to salute general McGee,” he said.

Christian said McGee has been staying in great shape and he’s excited to come back next year for his 102nd.

