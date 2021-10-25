Community campaigns for voters to write-in Blaine Young for Mayor

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Just a week before election day, former Alderman and County Commissioner Blaine Young is gaining attention in the community after residents began a campaign urging voters to write in Young for Mayor.

This all began when community organizer Hayden Duke posted on Facebook that he is writing in Young for Mayor, and asked Young would he take the oath.

Young isn’t an official candidate who has filed and says he has no interest in a political career. But Young says after the primary election, many people felt disenfranchised, and that their options were limited.

If elected Young says he would do it as a non-compensated volunteer Mayor, so he doesn’t have to give up his career. He is registered as unaffiliated but says he is very conservative when it comes to “out of control” taxes.

“It’s not about winning or losing or writing my name in,” said Young. “It’s about making sure you vote. And sometimes your energy, and enthusiasm can uplift a spirit and a soul. And give somebody a smile and it’s given me even more than a smile.”

“A space for write-ins is provided on the general election ballot, and voters can write down any name they choose,” wrote Legislative Clerk, Phyllis Hane. “However, individuals asking voters to write their name in are not considered official candidates by the City’s definition.”

Young and the Republican candidate Steven Hammrick will be facing Democrat incumbent Mayor Michael O’ Connor and former Mayor Jennifer Dougherty who also is running a write-in campaign.