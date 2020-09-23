Committee subpoenas Hogan’s former chief of staff, Roy McGrath

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee has moved forward with subpoenas for Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s former-chief of staff, Roy McGrath, and “his right hand” Matthew Sherring.

Hogan’s former chief-of-staff, Roy McGrath, resigned in August after The Baltimore Sun reported he accepted a six-figure payout when he left the Maryland Environmental Service, an independent agency, to work in the governor’s office.

The committee held two meetings for McGrath and Sherring to appear, but neither showed.

“Our bipartisan focus must be on addressing the systemic problems at the Maryland Environmental Service that require substantial legislative changes to its governance structure, oversight, and management,” Hogan said in a news release Wednesday.

The governor also announced he has named retired U.S. District Judge Frederic Smalkin to its board of directors. Smalkin served as chief judge for the U.S. District Court of Maryland.

“Judge Smalkin is a highly respected jurist with a long record of integrity, and I want to thank him for agreeing to serve on the board at this critical time,” Hogan said.

This story is developing. AP also contributed to this report.

