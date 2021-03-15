Commissioner Meinelschmidt drops suit to keep his seat on Washington County Commission

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The lawsuit filed by Washington County Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt to keep his seat on the commission has been dropped.

Minelschmidt was sanctioned by the county ethics commission for drawing on county small business relief funds for a venture in which he had “a direct financial interest.” He apologized and returned the money but refused to step down from the commission as his fellow commissioners unanimously asked that he do. His replacement will now be appointed by Governor Hogan, subject to Senate approval.

Jerry DeWolf chairs the Washington County Republican Central Committee, which will send a recommendation to the governor.

“Cort was a good man,” said DeWolf. “He made some mistakes. He did some good for the county, but it’s time to put this behind us and move on.”

WDVM news reached out to Commissioner Meinelschmidt for comment, but he declined to discuss the matter.