Commission on Immigrant Affairs in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Fredrick County Council is still in the process of trying to establish a Commission on Immigrant Affairs.

Frederick County has welcomed an increasingly diverse population and recognizes the importance of cultivating a culture of inclusion. The purpose of the council is to:

  1. Advise the County Executive and County Council on ways to enhance and improve immigrant access to County services and resources; strengthen opportunities for immigrants to participate in civic life, encourage dialogue and understanding among immigrant communities and the non-immigrant community advocate on behalf of immigrants; and provide outreach from and community feedback to the County Executive and County Council.
  2. Monitor, analyze, and make recommendations for existing or proposed policies and actions at all levels of government, for their impact on immigrants.
  3. Assess, research, and compile data related to immigrant affairs in Fredrick County.

