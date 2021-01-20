Commission on Immigrant Affairs in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Fredrick County Council is still in the process of trying to establish a Commission on Immigrant Affairs.
Frederick County has welcomed an increasingly diverse population and recognizes the importance of cultivating a culture of inclusion. The purpose of the council is to:
- Advise the County Executive and County Council on ways to enhance and improve immigrant access to County services and resources; strengthen opportunities for immigrants to participate in civic life, encourage dialogue and understanding among immigrant communities and the non-immigrant community advocate on behalf of immigrants; and provide outreach from and community feedback to the County Executive and County Council.
- Monitor, analyze, and make recommendations for existing or proposed policies and actions at all levels of government, for their impact on immigrants.
- Assess, research, and compile data related to immigrant affairs in Fredrick County.
