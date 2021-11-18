Commission approves 5 casino sports betting licenses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland overcame a huge hurdle that was holding the state back from sports betting, the applications for licensing 5 casinos finally were approved.

In a 5 to 2 vote, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission approved applications for Maryland Live!, MGM National Harbor, Horseshoe Casino, Hollywood Casino and Ocean Downs Casino.

While this makes the state a step closer to in-person sports betting, there are a few procedural steps that need to be taken first such as updating the surveillance and security systems. John Martin, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director, said the final step in the process is a controlled demonstration.

“With our target launch about 30 to 45 days away, that will make sure that Marylanders can bet on NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl and we couldn’t be happier about that,” said Martin.

This is only the first 5 of the 17 entities in the legislation, so there are still more applications to be processed. The licenses for mobile wagers are still months away.