Collision kills two in Aspen Hill

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — Two people are dead after a collision in Montgomery County Friday evening. The two-car crash happened along Park Vista Drive near Hatteras Way in Aspen Hill, police say.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police say a car driving east on Park Vista Drive towards Hatteras Way hit an unoccupied parked car on the other side of the road. After that, witnesses say, the car traveling burst into flames with three people inside.

Officers responding, including an off-duty Maryland State Police trooper, came upon the collision to find the vehicle entirely engulfed in flames with people still inside. Despite their life-saving efforts, two passengers died. The driver was transported to a local area hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Martha Luise Ross, 78, died along with Joan Williams Jenkins, 91. They both lived in the same apartment building at the 3200-block of North Leisure World Boulevard. The driver was 86 year-old Karl Neil Ross of the same address.

Anyone with information should contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

The investigation is ongoing.