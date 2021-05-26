College admissions expert advises students to consider taking college standardized tests

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Many colleges and universities are not requiring these standardized tests as a result of the pandemic, but admissions experts are advising students to consider still taking them.

Jordan Kanarek, Managing Counselor at College Wise said, “avoid the question mark, give them all the details they need to make a decision on you. If I see that 80% of the students from your school have a test score and you don’t, I’m going to wonder why that’s a question mark we don’t want.”

Experts say skipping tests could also make college cost more because some schools use test results to determine what students will be awarded merit-based scholarships. But if these tests are just an added burden or you don’t do well–admissions counselors advise students to focus on their extracurricular activities and other factors to still make them stand out.

