College administrators are reminding students to think before you post

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — There have been numerous events that took place this past year, and it allowed many people to find their voice by using social media, but colleges are reminding students to think before you post.

Officials say although we are in a pandemic, does not mean there are no ramifications for words.

With all the political and racial events that took place these past few months, many people have turned to social media to voice their opinion.

Although everyone has a right to free speech, it’s important to remember what you post is permanent and if you’re looking to attend college or seek a high level of employment, it’s crucial to think before you post.

Administrators say the majority of students begin applying for colleges in February or March, but with the lack of in-person contact, staff says right now they are examining social media accounts even more.

“Social media is important in the college admission process now than ever before. My advice to students is to think of everything that you post and think if you would you want your college admission counselor or your future employer to see what you posted,” said Nikki Bamonti, Director of Admission at Hood college.

College administrators also encourage students to look through their tags and ensure they are not associated with anything that can harm their reputation.