Col. Constance Jenkins assumes command of USAMRIID

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Every 2 to 3 years, Army personnel gather to witness one of the Army’s time-honored traditions, the change of command.

Two years ago, Colonel E. Darrin Cox assumed command of the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. On Friday, in a special ceremony on Fort Detrick’s Blue and Gray field, he passed the torch to his successor, Col. Constance L. Jenkins

Outgoing Commander Cox says he is proud of the work his unit has done in helping to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I cannot thank you enough for your support these past 2 years,” said Cox. “You have excelled despite the challenges and despite the interruptions to the battle rhythm brought by the COVID pandemic and the inevitable interest that caused in our operations.”

As the first female commander in USAMRIID’s 52-year history, Jenkins says she is looking forward to leading the organization.

“I am grateful to inherit an organization that has been expertly led and I accept the challenge to turn to lead it to even greater heights,” said Jenkins. “I’m honored to be a great part of this team as we embrace the challenging and exciting times ahead as we evolve and transform and modernize. We will continue to forge a future in science in suborning a warfighter in our civilians around the globe.”

This is not the end of the road for Col. Cox who will be relocating to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he will serve as the FORSCOM Command Surgeon.