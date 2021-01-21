Maryland legislators push for frontline worker protections

A Maryland state flag waves near the state house on the morning of the first day of the state’s 2020 legislative session, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A trio of delegates in the Maryland General Assembly and State Senator Malcolm Augustine (D – Prince Georges) are moving legislation to protect frontline workers from dangerous conditions during the pandemic.

Their bill would create mandatory workplace safety standards that would target protections for food processors, farm workers and migrant laborers.

A number of agriculture and labor coalitions are behind the legislation, complemented by the backing of Maryland Clean Water Action, the Maryland Campaign for Environmental Human Rights and the National Employment Law Project. The state chapter for the national organization Food and Water Watch is also taking a lead role in getting the bill passed.

The widow of a Perdue Farms worker who lost their life while employed at the company’s Salisbury plant is helping the legislators gain support for the bill.

House sponsors of the bill are Montgomery County Democratic Delegates Kriselda Valderrama, Vaughn Stewart and Kathleen Dumais.