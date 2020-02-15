Coalition continues fight to save historic cemetery in Bethesda

BESTHESDAY, Md. (WDVM)– The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition continues their fight to save Moses African Cemetery.

The historic cemetery in Montgomery County has fallen into disrepair, and so far the county has done little to preserve it, according to the coalition. They gathered Friday to talk about the next steps in saving the cemetery.

The group has been advocating for three bills that would protect the historic site. The bills have just passed committee and will be voted one next Friday. The coalition plans to speak with delegates to encourage them to pass the bills that will help preserve the cemetery.

The president of the coalition says this is about more than just the cemetery.

“This is about collective and institutional memory and without memory people perish. And so one of the things I think racism has done is to devalue the memory of black people,” said Marsha Coleman-Adebayo.

The coalition also discussed plans for the upcoming Macedonia Baptist Church 100th Anniversary.