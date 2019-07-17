C&O Canal continues planning to improve visitor experience

The public is invited to comment on the park’s updated proposed plans through September 9

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The National Parks Service is releasing their environmental assessment for a new visitor center and headquarters in Williamsport for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal.

For the last two decades, the headquarters for the C&O Canal has been in Hagerstown, which is 10 miles away from the canal.

The project is still in the design stage, but by doing this, park visitors, community neighbors and regional tourists will have increased opportunities to explore the historic canal waterway.

Relocating the NPS headquarters adjacent to the park will consolidate staff resources and build support for enhancing the visitor experience.

“The project is probably plus or minus 15 million dollars and what we are doing is we are actually saving money over the next 30 years by working with the state of Maryland, the Maryland Economic Development Corporation, verses leasing a building here or someplace else,” said Kevin Brandt, superintendent of the C&O Canal National Historical Park.

The public is invited to comment on the park’s updated proposed plans through September 9.