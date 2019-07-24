Clothing and shoe collection bins available at local landfill

According to the department, current bins are located at the 40 West Landfill and the Hancock Convenience Center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Department of Solid Waste has announced that there are now collection bins around the area.

According to the department, current bins are located at the 40 West Landfill and the Hancock Convenience Center. Additional collection bins will be available in the future.

Donations are being organized by Hub City Thrift, Children in Need and Goodwill. Residents are encouraged to drop-off new and gently used clothing and shoes instead of throwing things in the trash.

For additional information, please contact Washington County’s Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380.