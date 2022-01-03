Clinton man charged for murdering step-son

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Clinton, Maryland man has been charged for murdering his stepson over the weekend, also marking the first homicide of the year in Prince George’s County.

Marcel Frazier Senior has been charged with first and second-degree murder for killing his 25-year-old stepson, Aaron Wilson Frazier.

On new years day, police were called to the 6000 block of Plata Street around 1:30 a.m. and found Aaron suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. The suspect is being held without bond at the county jail.