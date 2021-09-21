Clinic that services children and young adults with autism opens in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Mission Autism Clinics uses Applied Behavior Analysis to help children and teens with autism develop the tools to improve communication skills and work through other behavioral challenges.

“Mission Autism Clinics is very excited to expand our services into Silver Spring, MD. Our vision is to make quality ABA Therapy services more accessible in the region and partner with the local community in a holistic approach for our families,” said Mission Autism Clinics CEO Paul DeAngelo Jr.

“The Chamber was pleased to welcome Mission Autism Clinics to Montgomery County and delighted that the organization’s first clinic is in Silver Spring. The need for their services is great and will benefit many families in our community,” said Jane Redicker, President and CEO of the Greater Silver Spring Chamber.

The community is welcome to make appointments to tour the ABA therapy clinic and schedule a consultation. Mission Autism Clinics is also hiring over 40 positions this year from Therapy technicians to Board Certified Behavior Analysts.