Clergyman making Hagerstown home available to women needing help in time of personal crisis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown clergyman has bought a house on West Washington Street as a place of refuge for women who need a safe place to retreat.
Howard Edward Wills is working with a convent in Washington, D.C. so women who need spiritual care and comfort when they confront a crisis in their lives will have a safe haven. He is taking meticulous care of the property and furnishing the home with meaningful religious artifacts. As for who is being accepted at the home?
Well, says Wills, “It is for those who need shelter or just need sanctuary, nothing more specific than that.”
Mr. Wills has made the church the beneficiary of the house to carry on his mission after his death.
And Mr. Wills was able to find the home with the help of veteran real estate agent Rose Greenawalt at the Long and Foster office in Hagerstown.
