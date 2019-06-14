Clear Spring woman flown to shock trauma following three-vehicle accident

A 63-year-old woman from Clear Spring was flown to shock trauma in Baltimore for her injuries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Around 7 p.m. on June 13, a three-vehicle accident closed off the east bound lanes of Route 40 near Flying Duck Lane.

According to Maryland State Police, one vehicle was waiting to turn left onto Flying Duck Lane when it was rear ended and pushed into a truck that was traveling in the opposite direction. A 63-year-old woman from Clear Spring was flown to shock trauma in Baltimore for her injuries. No other injuries were reported.