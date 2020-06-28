Clear Spring residents put together a Car Show to support a local business

Clear Spring, Md ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has made it difficult for many businesses, but one local candy business had a great amount of support from the community.

Wilson store located in clear spring, is owned by Patty Barnhart and Bonnie Mills, their store has been apart of the community for years, but when the pandemic began, the store lost a lot of business.

When people heard about the struggles the store was having, the community quickly came up with an idea — a car show, hosted outside of the store, to show people that they are still here.

Many community members felt honored to help this business stay alive. Community members turned to social media to spread the word, and many people brought in their cars to be apart of this event.









People came from all over to see the car show which lead check out Wilson store.

The owners of the store were so thrilled to have the communities support, they said their not sure how the residents pulled this event off, but it really helped their business.

” We just thank the community and thank the boys who volunteered their cars to be in the show, and we just thank the good Lord above because we know he’s been with us.” said store owner, Patty Barnhart