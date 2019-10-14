Breaking News
Montgomery County Police Officer dies from shooting

Clear Spring H.S. evacuated for unsubstantiated bomb threat

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County Sheriff-s Office reacts to police shooting_64568855-159532

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Clear Spring High School students and staff were evacuated from the building after scares of a bomb threat around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a student found a message that indicated a bomb would go off. Authorities since determined the threat was unsubstantiated. The Sheriff’s Office said K-9 units, Maryland State Police, as well as deputies, searched the building.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories