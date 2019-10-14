Clear Spring H.S. evacuated for unsubstantiated bomb threat

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Clear Spring High School students and staff were evacuated from the building after scares of a bomb threat around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a student found a message that indicated a bomb would go off. Authorities since determined the threat was unsubstantiated. The Sheriff’s Office said K-9 units, Maryland State Police, as well as deputies, searched the building.

The incident is still under investigation.