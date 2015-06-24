Clear Spring family seeks justice for their dog after potential overdose

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Clear Spring family is seeking justice for their beloved Shar Pei named Charlie, after he died from a routine neutering procedure last week.

“Friday was probably one of the worst days I’ve probably had to deal with,” said ClarDarian Davis-Hanners, Charlie’s owner.

For ClarDarian and Bobby Davis-Hanners, their five dogs are their children, but now, they’re mourning the loss of one of them – Charlie.

“Once he got to know you he was the most lovable dog you could ever meet,” said Bobby Hanners-Davis, Charlie’s owner.

Last Friday, Charlie went to the Banfield Pet Hospital located on Garland Groh Blvd. for a routine neutering procedure.

According to medical documents provided by the Davis-Hanners, Charlie was given a dosage of Acepromzaine and Butorphanol around 9:45 that morning. The Davis-Hanners said when this first dose of anesthesia didn’t work, Charlie’s vet waited an hour before giving him another dose of anesthesia around 11:45 a.m. The Davis-Hanners said that’s apparently when Charlie’s had breathing complications. He died a few hours later.

“Obviously you were having problems from the very get go when the first tranquilizer didn’t work. Why was I not notified right then and then that there was a problem,” said Bobby. “And her response was ‘Well I figured the second dose would do it.'”

The Davis-Hanners said Charlie was a healthy dog. In fact, he had a routine teeth cleaning in May. The Davis-Hanners said the same vet used anesthesia for this procedure and it was successful.

The family believes Charlie was overdosed on anesthesia.

Banfield Pet Hospital’s medical leadership is reviewing this incident, which includes a peer review. They released this statement to WHAG News:

“At Banfield Pet Hospital, our highest priority is the safety and well-being of every pet cared for in our hospitals. This includes the safety of pets while under anesthesia for which we have standards and protocols in place. Our medical leadership is currently working to better understand the details surrounding this specific incident and to assure the right systems are in place to prevent this from happening again. As a practice we take a pet death very seriously and are partnering with the hospital team to ensure safe anesthetic procedures are carefully followed. Our hearts go out to the Hanners family for the loss of Charlie.”

Since Charlie’s death, the Davis-Hanners created a “Justice4Charlie” Facebook page, sharing their story and encouraging pet owners do their research, and know their veterinarians.

“Never just take the first answer. There’s always a second opinion so just pretty much do your research and figure out exactly who you’re taking your dogs and animals to,” said ClarDarian.

Remembering the life of their beloved dog, taken away too soon.

“Anybody that has animals can say that if you don’t have kids coming home to somebody who loves you as much as a dog does. You wouldn’t even trade that,” said ClarDarian.

In the meantime, the Davis-Hanners family said they will take legal action.