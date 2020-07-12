Cleaning company is offering a free clean service to parents

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — If you’re a parent, then you know how hard keeping up with house chores can be sometimes. That is why moms like Shelby White are spreading kindness to help out busy parents.

Dream Professional Clean owned by Shelby White is about community & meaningful connections. She recently organized a cleanup day in Hancock, to bring the community together by cleaning up the litter out of the street and yards.

This inspired her so much that she decided to do something similar for parents, a free cleaning raffle hosted by her cleaning company, as a single mother she realizes it’s hard to balance everything and by giving parents a free cleaning service this can help a parent out in a big way.

The drawing will take place on July 20th. The winner will receive a $50 prepaid card along with a two-hour free cleaning, and the person who nominates them will also receive a two-hour free cleaning.

” It’s really touching, some of the stories that people are messaging me with and I’m just like, wow, this is definitely something I am going to be doing, multiple times.” said White

She is asking that people contact her directly with their nominations either on Facebook Messenger or email at info.dreamproclean@gmail.com. For more information, you can visit the Dream Professional Cleans Facebook page.