“Classrooms not Zoom”: Rally held to reopen Montgomery County Public Schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As students across Maryland are gradually returning back to the classroom, parents and students in Montgomery County are less than pleased with the school system’s reopening plan.

Parents and students gathered in front of the Montgomery County Public Schools and Board of Education building to demand that schools reopen on the previously scheduled date of March 1st and then as soon as possible.

When compared to Washington County Public Schools and Frederick County Public Schools, Montgomery County has taken a much more conservative approach to their return to in-person learning. Both Washington and Frederick County began a hybrid learning model for all grades on February 16th. MCPS plans to phase students back into the classroom by grade with students in 7th and 10th grade returning to in-person learning as late as April 26th.

Together Again MCPS has been working to get students back in the classrooms. Organizer and MCPS parent Kevin Dougherty believes the county isn’t doing enough for its students.

“We’re here to say that they can phase in faster. In fact, the last phase of students won’t be going back until April 26th,” Dougherty explained. “Those students are going to be on a hybrid A-B schedule which is going to result in them only having 14 days of in-person instruction this year. Frankly we can do better than that. Our children deserve better than a measly 14 days of school”

Esther Petersen is a freshman at Clarksburg High School and says she is tired of distance learning. She explained that in-person learning not only allows her to interact with friends and peers but to stay active as physical education classes are no longer a part of her daily schedule.

“I wanna go back. I definitely wanna go back sooner rather than later. I’m tired of sitting and staring at a screen all of my time,” Petersen said. “My teachers are trying really hard but it’s not really working and all of the different technologies are hard to… It’s hard to figure out which one to use and sometimes the internet cuts out.”

The Montgomery County Educator’s Association recently voted they have “no confidence” in the district’s reopening plan, much to the dismay of the Board of Education and parents.

On February 17th, the Montgomery County Board of Education released a statement regarding the vote.

“Given the challenges we have faced, and the challenges ahead of us, the Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) is deeply disappointed in the Montgomery County Education Association’s (MCEA) recent actions regarding school reopening. During the last 11 months, the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) administration has spent hundreds of hours engaging with MCEA leadership and reached tentative agreement on a Memorandum of Understanding on February 12.”

Superintendent Jack Smith said he is “deeply perplexed” by the vote of no confidence from the teachers’ union. Superintendent Smith said that the vote came on the same day that the joint Memorandum of Understanding was released and the recovery plan was the result of months of discussion and collaboration between MCEA and MCPS.

Eric Rosen is a parent of two Bethesda Chevy Chase High School students, one who just started as a freshman and the other, a junior. He says his younger child has never even seen the inside of their high school. He attended the rally to make sure the school system is listening to their students.

“It’s time to do your job. You’re elected to be an educator not to be an employer,” Rosen said. “You need to open the buildings, let the kids into the buildings who wanna go and let the teachers who don’t feel safe going, not go. It’s very simple but it’s time. They cannot drag their feet any longer.”